Claiming millions of dollars missing, an Alaska exploration company sues 2 former executives
An independent oil and gas explorer with a stake in a big Alaska oil prospect is suing two of its former executives after new management discovered millions of dollars in cash and others assets were missing. The lawsuits also revealed some celebrity connections to the company, including a supermodel, a famous hair-products promoter and the producers of a London musical.
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
