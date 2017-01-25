Utqiagvik - Flying home to Utqiagvik

A cabin at a summer camps outside of the city is drifted with snow and coated in frost in Utqiagvik on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Editors' note: We asked 14 of Alaska's best writers spread across the state - from Tenakee Springs to Dutch Harbor to Utqiagvik - to grapple with a question we all face in our lives: Why do I live where I live ? This piece is part of that series .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.