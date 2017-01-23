Thousands march statewide in support of womena s rights far into thea

Thousands march statewide in support ...

On Jan. 21, Alaskans held local Women's Marches across the state from Adak to Barrow to Homer to Ketchikan. An estimated 10,000 people participated statewide - far more than expected.

