The Icehotel is a highlight of winter...

The Icehotel is a highlight of winter in the Swedish Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: New York Daily News

There is a good reason why the Icehotel arouses such curiosity. Tell someone that you're going to the very top of Sweden to spend a night at an inn made entirely from frozen water and packed snow and he will invariably say, "Wow, that's so cool."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for North Slope County was issued at February 08 at 4:45PM AKST

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC