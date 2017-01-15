In Utqiagvik, Joe the Waterman made a...

In Utqiagvik, Joe the Waterman made an Alaska museum like no other

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Quirky, exotic and packed with Alaska Native art, artifacts and animals, Joe's Museum is an unexpected treasure in the Far North. Joe Shults collected art, animals and artifacts for more than 40 years in Utqiagvik, also widely known as Barrow.

Barrow, AK

