'I lost so much blood': Utqia vik tax...

'I lost so much blood': Utqia vik taxi driver stabbed 20 times is recovering in Anchorage


19 hrs ago

Boonmee Maolichart, pictured Wednesday, was driving a cab in Utqiagvik, formerly know as Barrow, when two men he picked stabbed and robbed him. Maolichart was flown by medevac to Anchorage for medical treatment where he was recovering.



