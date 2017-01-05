'I lost so much blood': Utqia vik taxi driver stabbed 20 times is recovering in Anchorage
Boonmee Maolichart, pictured Wednesday, was driving a cab in Utqiagvik, formerly know as Barrow, when two men he picked stabbed and robbed him. Maolichart was flown by medevac to Anchorage for medical treatment where he was recovering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC