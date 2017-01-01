From Anchorage to Utqia vik, 2016 was the warmest year on record in much of Alaska
From Metlakatla to UtqiaA vik, 2016 was the warmest year on record in much of Alaska, according to preliminary data released Sunday by the National Weather Service. What's especially striking about the year is how widespread the warmth was, said Rick Thoman, the climate science and services manager for NWS in Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC