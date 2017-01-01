From Anchorage to Utqia vik, 2016 was...

From Anchorage to Utqia vik, 2016 was the warmest year on record in much of Alaska

From Metlakatla to UtqiaA vik, 2016 was the warmest year on record in much of Alaska, according to preliminary data released Sunday by the National Weather Service. What's especially striking about the year is how widespread the warmth was, said Rick Thoman, the climate science and services manager for NWS in Alaska.

