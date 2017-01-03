For Haines and Skagway, 2016 was the ...

For Haines and Skagway, 2016 was the warmest year on record

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSKA

Things got a little heated in the Northern Lynn Canal last year. Both Haines and Skagway experienced the warmest year of record in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Mon Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for North Slope County was issued at January 03 at 4:30PM AKST

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC