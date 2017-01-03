Feeling chilly? Edmonds is colder tha...

Feeling chilly? Edmonds is colder than Barrow, Alaska

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Western Washington, including Edmonds, were colder than those in Barrow, Alaska Monday night. As of 10:30 p.m., it was 28 degrees in Barrow.

