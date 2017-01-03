Beneath the waves or underground, war...

Beneath the waves or underground, warming Alaska poses multiple threats

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

"For crying out loud, yesterday it was 36 degrees in Barrow, Alaska, in the middle of winter," said Rick Fritsch, a climate expert for the National Weather Service in Juneau. "If that doesn't make the point, I don't know what does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Mon Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for North Slope County was issued at January 03 at 5:55PM AKST

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,586

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC