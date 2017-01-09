An upside down weather pattern: Many ...

An upside down weather pattern: Many parts of Lower 48 colder than Barrow, Ala.

Monday Jan 9

Saturday temperature difference from average at high altitudes across North America as analyzed by GFS model. Since Saturday, many parts of the Lower 48 have had considerably colder weather than Barrow, Alaska, the northernmost city in the United States.

