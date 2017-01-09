Alaska's 2016 was warmest year on record -- by a wide margin

Alaska just completed its warmest year on record, a mark set by a staggering margin, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Monday. The state's average 2016 temperature of 31.9 degrees Fahrenheit was a whopping 5.9 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average, and 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous record annual average, set in 2014.

