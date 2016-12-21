What's in a name? An Alaskan town fin...

What's in a name? An Alaskan town finds out.

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: High Country News

Call it an "October surprise." On Indigenous Peoples' Day, the city of Barrow, Alaska, population 4,000, voted to change its name to UtqiaA vik .

