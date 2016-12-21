We need to strengthen our Arctic security before it's too late
Former Defense Secretary Dr. Bob Gates, in an interview with the Military Officers Association of America, described the current global security environment in the following terms: "as complex as we have faced since the end of World War II." The U.S. is experiencing challenges across a broad spectrum, from near-peer competitors to non-state actors, with those threats aggravated by an environment increasingly impacted by climate change.
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|25
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
