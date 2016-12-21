We need to strengthen our Arctic secu...

We need to strengthen our Arctic security before it's too late

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Hill

Former Defense Secretary Dr. Bob Gates, in an interview with the Military Officers Association of America, described the current global security environment in the following terms: "as complex as we have faced since the end of World War II." The U.S. is experiencing challenges across a broad spectrum, from near-peer competitors to non-state actors, with those threats aggravated by an environment increasingly impacted by climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '16 Musikologist 25
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,765

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC