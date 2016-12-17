Utqia vik? Barrow? North Slope name c...

Utqia vik? Barrow? North Slope name change brings tension, division

Saturday Dec 17

The whaling hub that most everyone knows as Barrow officially has a new name, UtqiaA vik, but almost nothing about it is certain. Is it the right name? Will it stand up in court? Will people make the switch? Even the proper way to say it is under debate.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for North Slope County was issued at December 30 at 9:16PM AKST

Barrow, AK

