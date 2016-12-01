The town formerly known as Barrow already in court over new name of Utqia vik
The town formerly known as Barrow woke up Thursday to its standard December darkness and to something old-yet-new, its name: UtqiaA vik. The Native corporation for the community, UkpeaA vik IA upiat Corp., filed a case in Barrow Superior Court late Wednesday seeking to halt the changeover.
