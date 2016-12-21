Recalling the frigid 1989 Alaska winter

Recalling the frigid 1989 Alaska winter

Anchorage Daily News

For many Alaskans, January 1989 is a month that still numbs the mind, because of the cold snap that gripped much of the state for two weeks. In Fairbanks, fan belts under the hoods of cars snapped like pretzels; the ice fog was thick and smothering, and the city came as close as it ever comes to a halt, with many people opting to stay home after their vehicles succumbed to the monster cold.

Barrow, AK

