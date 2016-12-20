Obama prohibits offshore oil drilling in most US Arctic waters
President Barack Obama issued an order Tuesday indefinitely closing off the vast majority of U.S. Arctic offshore waters to oil and gas leasing. The Obama administration's announcement came in conjunction with an announcement by the Canadian government that it would bar oil and gas licensing for all offshore Arctic waters there, though the Canadian decision will be reviewed every five years.
