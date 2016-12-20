Obama prohibits offshore oil drilling...

Obama prohibits offshore oil drilling in most US Arctic waters

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

President Barack Obama issued an order Tuesday indefinitely closing off the vast majority of U.S. Arctic offshore waters to oil and gas leasing. The Obama administration's announcement came in conjunction with an announcement by the Canadian government that it would bar oil and gas licensing for all offshore Arctic waters there, though the Canadian decision will be reviewed every five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '16 Musikologist 25
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC