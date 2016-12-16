Holiday lights add a festive flair to...

Holiday lights add a festive flair to midwinter darkness on the Arctic coast

Friday Dec 16

Strings of lights and Christmas decorations adorn many homes and streets in UtqiaA vik, adding a sparkle to the darkest time of year in this Arctic community. UtqiaA vik is also widely referred to as Barrow, though its name was officially changed earlier this month, following a city vote in October.

