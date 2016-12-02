Former North Slope police department employee gets prison time for...

A former North Slope Borough Police Department evidence custodian has been sentenced to eight months in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from her employer, but prosecutors say an internal audit could not pin down the total amount of stolen money. U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline handed down the punishment against 48-year-old Margaret Ann Solomon on Friday in federal court in Fairbanks.

