Dr. Marion Nestle, Food Policy Wonk Extraordinaire, on Soda Taxes,...

I was recently invited to a breakfast featuring Dr. Marion Nestle, one of the nation's leading experts on nutrition and author of Soda Politics: Taking on Big Soda . She was in Seattle on her way to Barrow, Alaska to give a talk on type 2 diabetes in Native American populations, and was stopping to visit her fellow soda tax proponents at Healthy Food America , which is headquartered in Seattle.

