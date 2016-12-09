Dr. Marion Nestle, Food Policy Wonk Extraordinaire, on Soda Taxes,...
I was recently invited to a breakfast featuring Dr. Marion Nestle, one of the nation's leading experts on nutrition and author of Soda Politics: Taking on Big Soda . She was in Seattle on her way to Barrow, Alaska to give a talk on type 2 diabetes in Native American populations, and was stopping to visit her fellow soda tax proponents at Healthy Food America , which is headquartered in Seattle.
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|25
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
