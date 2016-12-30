Don't let the recent snowy weather fo...

Don't let the recent snowy weather fool you -- Alaska is having a really warm winter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

It might feel cold and look snowy in Southcentral Alaska, but the big picture statewide shows a different story this year. According to data from the National Weather Service's regional office, over 20 communities across Alaska recorded a significant increase in the amount of days when temperatures were warmer than average in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan 2 Musikologist 26
List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D... Oct '16 Pissed little mama 1
News Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle... Sep '16 Clark 1
News Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16) Jun '16 jewsuck 5
Letter game (May '12) Dec '15 AlphaBits 2
Walking In Barrow (Apr '09) Dec '15 Vladimir Pootin 4
News Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Barrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barrow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for North Slope County was issued at January 05 at 5:45PM AKST

Barrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Barrow, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC