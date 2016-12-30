Don't let the recent snowy weather fool you -- Alaska is having a really warm winter
It might feel cold and look snowy in Southcentral Alaska, but the big picture statewide shows a different story this year. According to data from the National Weather Service's regional office, over 20 communities across Alaska recorded a significant increase in the amount of days when temperatures were warmer than average in 2016.
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 2
|Musikologist
|26
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
