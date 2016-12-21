Birdwatching in December? You Bet. Christmas Bird Counts Are Coming
It's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas Bird Count season! Birders are digging out their warmest winter garb, polishing their optics, and marking their calendars to prepare for the all-out birding blitz that is the Christmas Bird Count season. It runs from December 14 to January 5, and I can guarantee there's a count near you.
