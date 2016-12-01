Barrow, Alaska, Changes Its Name Back To Its Original 'Utqiagvik'
A resident of the town formerly known as Barrow, Alaska, rides her motorcycle along an Arctic Ocean beach in 2005. The town is now officially called Utqiagvik, its Inupiaq name.
