America's northernmost city to get its first fast-food chain outlet
UtqiaA vik will get the world's northernmost Subway sandwich shop early next year, the first major fast-food chain to set up shop in the city formerly known as Barrow. Franchisee John Masterson, speaking Thursday via phone from Connecticut, where he was in between Subway training sessions, said the restaurant would open in late February or early March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Barrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of Herion , Meth, Marijuana, child porn ,D...
|Oct '16
|Pissed little mama
|1
|Harvest full moon rises tonight - with a subtle...
|Sep '16
|Clark
|1
|Proposals may double gasoline tax to aid budget... (Feb '16)
|Jun '16
|jewsuck
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|25
|Letter game (May '12)
|Dec '15
|AlphaBits
|2
|Walking In Barrow (Apr '09)
|Dec '15
|Vladimir Pootin
|4
|Snow visits the Rockies and Alaska to kickoff S... (Sep '14)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC