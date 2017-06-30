Police suspect drunk driving in head-on crash
Vermont State Police say Samuel Fleurrey, 22, of Barre, crashed into Angela Boomer, 53, of Barre. Rescue crews had to extract Boomer from the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr '17
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC