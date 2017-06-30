Yes to an open government ombudsman

Yes to an open government ombudsman

Tuesday Jun 27

We agree with Secretary of State Jim Condos that Vermont needs an open government ombudsman. An ombudsman is a government official designated to investigate complaints by citizens against public officials.

Read more at The Bennington Banner.

