Williston doctor receives rare faculty honor at UVM

Thursday Jun 8

Williston's Dr. Kennith Sartorelli was invested in a formal ceremony at UVM last week as the inaugural Green and Gold Professor of Pediatric Surgery. Sartorelli is a professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Surgery, and division chief of pediatric surgery and surgeon-in-chief at the UVM Medical Center's Children's Hospital.

