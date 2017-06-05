Payea Takes Community Bank 150
Colchester's Scott Payea was atop the pack when the dust settled on Sunday, June 11, coming from behind to score his second straight American-Canadian Tour victory in the 19th Community Bank 150 at Barre's Thunder Road. Hinesburg's Bobby Therrien appeared to have the race in hand, stretching out a lead as large as half a track after the leaders took on right-side tires during a lap-78 caution.
