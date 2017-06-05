Payea Takes Community Bank 150

Payea Takes Community Bank 150

Colchester's Scott Payea was atop the pack when the dust settled on Sunday, June 11, coming from behind to score his second straight American-Canadian Tour victory in the 19th Community Bank 150 at Barre's Thunder Road. Hinesburg's Bobby Therrien appeared to have the race in hand, stretching out a lead as large as half a track after the leaders took on right-side tires during a lap-78 caution.

