Ex-sheriff's dispatcher sentenced to house arrest

A former Vermont county sheriff's dispatcher has been sentenced to six months on house arrest after being convicted of letting her boyfriend and another man into secure areas, where they allegedly stole prescription medication and evidence. The Valley News reports 26-year-old Sonya Lowe, of Barre, a former dispatcher for the Orange County sheriff in Chelsea, pleaded guilty in April to aiding in the commission of burglary and possession stolen property.

