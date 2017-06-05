Two Opera Companies Bring the Arias T...

Two Opera Companies Bring the Arias This Summer

Wednesday May 24

Live opera in the Green Mountains is both scarce and eminently savorable - perhaps because small budgets seem to propel refreshing creativity here. Witness the summer offerings of Vermont's two opera companies: the year-old Vermont Opera Project and Opera Company of Middlebury , now in its 14th season.

Barre, VT

