Police: Water too high to seek woman missing since crash

Police say the waters of two Vermont waterways are too high to resume the search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since the car she was riding in hit a guardrail and she and the driver fled. Krystal Bailey, of Barre, has been missing since Feb. 25. She is believed to have gone into the Great Brook along with the driver, 29-year-old Allie Duda, of Morrisville.

