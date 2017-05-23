Man charged in Montpelier appears in ...

Man charged in Montpelier appears in court

Twenty-nine Jayveon Caballero of Barre waived extradition and was transported from Florida over the weekend to face charges of Second Degree Murder charges in the death of Markus Austin. Austin, a state employee and former Frost Heaves basketball player, was shot outside his apartment following a fight with Caballero outside a bar in Barre.

