Looks like a TIF district possible for Bennington
As the Legislature drives toward adjournment this week, it appears Bennington will have the chance to apply for a Tax Increment Financing district to benefit the proposed $50 million Putnam Block development around the Four Corners intersection. Paraphrasing Yogi Berra, Bennington Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs said it won't be over until it's over, but the outlook is promising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr 24
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC