Book Review: 'Burntown' by Jennifer McMahon
Montpelier author Jennifer McMahon can write a killer first scene. Over the course of eight suspense novels, she's always excelled most at hooking the reader, even as her themes and structures have grown more ambitious, her characterizations deeper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Demand
|Apr 24
|billo51
|1
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC