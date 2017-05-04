Book Review: 'Burntown' by Jennifer M...

Book Review: 'Burntown' by Jennifer McMahon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Seven Days

Montpelier author Jennifer McMahon can write a killer first scene. Over the course of eight suspense novels, she's always excelled most at hooking the reader, even as her themes and structures have grown more ambitious, her characterizations deeper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr 24 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr 13 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC