Barre Town continues support for library

Barre Town continues support for library

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Residents of a Vermont town have pledged their support for a local library. Barre Town residents cast a secret ballot that easily passed on Tuesday, approving $50,000 to the existing $130,000 budget line item for the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
On Demand Apr 24 billo51 1
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 10
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC