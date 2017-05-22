Appeal over GPS monitoring denied by ...

Appeal over GPS monitoring denied by Supreme Court

Friday May 12 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A woman sentenced in 2014 on a charge of custodial interference has lost her appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, which questioned the required use of a GPS monitoring device after her release on probation. Acknowledging a setback for his client, Patricia Kane's attorney also praised the court's decision as providing definitions of how the state should use recent technology to monitor those in the criminal justice system.

