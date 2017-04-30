Montpeculiar: Rain, Not Politics, Postpones Governor's Racing Debut
Gov. Phil Scott still plans to return to the race track this year, but persistent sprinkles Sunday delayed his debut as a racing governor. Scott was set to drive at Thunder Road SpeedBowl in Barre before officials postponed the Merchants Bank 150 just before race time.
