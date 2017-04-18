Barre considers Vermont's first downtown smoking ban
Council members in a Vermont city say they're open to the idea of a downtown smoking ban, which would be the first of its kind in the state, but warn that it would take a while to pass. The Times Argus reports that some Barre City Council members embraced the idea when it was presented at their Tuesday meeting, saying it would be good for the city's health.
