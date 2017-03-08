WCAX team hits the slopes for hope
State House Bureau Chief Kyle Midura, Alex Hirsch, and Taylor Young were among nearly 200 folks who enjoyed brisk temperatures and sunny skies for the annual Hope on the Slopes -- a fundraiser for The American Cancer Society. Individuals and teams competed for awards and prizes in two categories -- Top Fundraisers and Vertical Feet.
