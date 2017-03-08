WCAX team hits the slopes for hope

WCAX team hits the slopes for hope

Monday Mar 6

State House Bureau Chief Kyle Midura, Alex Hirsch, and Taylor Young were among nearly 200 folks who enjoyed brisk temperatures and sunny skies for the annual Hope on the Slopes -- a fundraiser for The American Cancer Society. Individuals and teams competed for awards and prizes in two categories -- Top Fundraisers and Vertical Feet.

Barre, VT

