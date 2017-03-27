Super Senior: Marcia Souter

Super Senior: Marcia Souter

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Since 1975, she's made sure students in Barre are where they supposed to be. If not, expect to get a ring from Marcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) 6 hr Safe Space Snowfl... 9
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar 2 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at March 30 at 3:39PM EDT

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC