State Ed Board OKs Trsu Red plan; tow...

State Ed Board OKs Trsu Red plan; town votes eyed for May 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Chester Telegraph

The approval by the Agency of Education and the Board of Education was needed to move forward with the plan. "It was a pretty exciting day," said Alison DesLauriers of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union study committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Mar 18 Giz Me Mo Free Stuff 8
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar 2 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC