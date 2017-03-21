Speaking their way to the top

Speaking their way to the top

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Two local high school students are on their way to the final round in a national competition for the Poetry Out Loud program. On March 8 Gracie Smith from Arlington Memorial High School, Connor Dee from Burr and Burton Academy, and Kira Hansen from Mount Anthony Union High School each recited two poems at the Barre Opera House to compete against students from 34 other Vermont high schools.

