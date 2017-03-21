Speaking their way to the top
Two local high school students are on their way to the final round in a national competition for the Poetry Out Loud program. On March 8 Gracie Smith from Arlington Memorial High School, Connor Dee from Burr and Burton Academy, and Kira Hansen from Mount Anthony Union High School each recited two poems at the Barre Opera House to compete against students from 34 other Vermont high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC