Sex offender leads Vt. police on foot chase in Barre

Vermont State Police originally came to the Hollow Inn and Motel in Barre to make an arrest but ended up on a chase for a wanted man from Rhode Island. At around 5:30 p.m. police arrived at the hotel on South Main Street to arrest 26-year-old Timothy Sampson for not registering as a sex offender.

