Rep. Welch Speaks at Planned Parenthood Rally
Congressman Welch made a stop in Barre, Vermont before a joint town hall meeting with the rest of the congressional delegation. Vermonters gathered in force to show their support for the organization, as Congress considers the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
