How this California student was offered $1 million in financial aid - " without a perfect SAT or GPA
Josh Barri, 17, has been offered more than $1 million in scholarships across 15 colleges. His mother Kristin Skibo, right, helped him with the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC