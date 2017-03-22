Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best beard contest
The man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the "most interesting man in the world" is turning his attention from his favourite beer to his favourite beard by judging a Saturday competition called Vermont Beardies. Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who lives in Manchester and sports a closely cropped white beard that he maintains with a lice comb given to him by a veterinarian, is one of four judges who will choose the contest's winner in Burlington.
