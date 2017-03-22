Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help jud...

Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best beard contest

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The man who once helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the "most interesting man in the world" is turning his attention from his favourite beer to his favourite beard by judging a Saturday competition called Vermont Beardies. Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who lives in Manchester and sports a closely cropped white beard that he maintains with a lice comb given to him by a veterinarian, is one of four judges who will choose the contest's winner in Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Mar 18 Giz Me Mo Free Stuff 8
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar 2 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb '17 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb '17 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC