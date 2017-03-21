Central Vermont Medical Center gets interim leader
The Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin is going to be getting an interim leader when the current chief operating officer retires at the end of the month. The chairman of the medical center's board of trustees announced Nancy Lothian has been named interim president and chief operating officer during the search for a permanent replacement for Judy Tartaglia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Giz Me Mo Free Stuff
|8
|Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill
|Feb '17
|Sixbennetts
|1
|Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f...
|Feb '17
|Community Disorga...
|25
|Mikela Underwood missing
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra...
|Nov '16
|Truth is Truth
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
Find what you want!
Search Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC