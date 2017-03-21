Central Vermont Medical Center gets i...

Central Vermont Medical Center gets interim leader

Friday Mar 17

The Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin is going to be getting an interim leader when the current chief operating officer retires at the end of the month. The chairman of the medical center's board of trustees announced Nancy Lothian has been named interim president and chief operating officer during the search for a permanent replacement for Judy Tartaglia.

