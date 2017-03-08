Barre police investigate crash after ...

Barre police investigate crash after truck hits building

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

An automobile crash sent a pickup truck into a building Monday morning in Barre City. Officials say a minivan slammed into a truck as it was parked in front of Summer Street Auto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dear Senator Sanders-------HELP Me Out ! (Jul '16) Mar 8 Giz Me Mo Free Stuff 7
Read All Books Authored or Co-Authored By Trump Mar 2 Long Island Liberal 4
Most scenic route-Topsham to Haverhill Feb 15 Sixbennetts 1
News Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'f... Feb 12 Community Disorga... 25
Mikela Underwood missing Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Google: TRUMP And The Politics And Business Pra... Nov '16 Truth is Truth 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Sanders' wife defends non-disc... (Aug '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 18
See all Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Washington County was issued at March 12 at 3:23PM EDT

Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Barre, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC