Police: Driver in deadly Barre crash had no license

Barre police have released the identities of the two women killed Wednesday in a crash on Route 62 in Barre. And investigators say Shawn Duprey, 32, the driver of the pickup truck that slammed into and killed two great-grandmothers, should never have been behind the wheel.

